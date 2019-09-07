“Beetlejuice,” 4 p.m. on SYFY
With a musical stage adaptation scheduled to open on Broadway in 2019, Tim Burton’s dark but wacky 1988 comedy has lost little of its power to entertain. Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis star as a couple who summon an unconventional exorcist named Betelgeuse — aka Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) — to rid their home of unwanted visitors. The twist is that the exorcist and his clients are ghosts, and the intruders are human.
“Identity Theft of a Cheerleader,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Vicky Patterson (Maiara Walsh) dropped out of high school during her senior year, buckling under her mother’s (Gail O’Grady) expectations and bullying from her classmates. Now 31, Vicki has reached rock bottom, so she hits on a desperate, possibly mad strategy: She’ll steal the identity of a high school senior cheerleader and redo her final year.