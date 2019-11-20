Prairie Farms Dairy continued its best in class cheese tradition by winning an industry-leading 14 awards at the 2019 National Milk Producers Federation Championship Cheese Contest in New Orleans.
The Prairie Farms plants in Carbondale, Ill.; Quincy, Ill.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Luana, Iowa; Faribault, Minn.; and Shullsburg, Wis., when combined took four first place, three second place and five third place finishes. Prairie Farms also received the Best in Class Cottage Cheese Award and dominated the cottage cheese and Swiss cheese categories by taking 10 of 12 awards.
Area-wise, in the Cheese Contest, the Shullsburg plant won first place with Baby Swiss in the Swiss category. The Luana plant earned third place finishes with Swiss cheese in the Swiss category and cream cheese in the Open Class category.