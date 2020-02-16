“American Idol, 7 p.m. on ABC
Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan all will be back as this long-running music competition series returns for its 18th season.
“God Friended Me,” 7 p.m. on CBS
Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) is shocked when his new soulmate app suggests that his dream partner isn’t Jaya, but rather Lulu (Sibongile Mlambo), the princess of an African nation, in the new episode, “The Princess and the Hacker.”
Movie: “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” 7 p.m. on AMC
“Breaking Bad” series creator and executive producer Vince Gilligan wrote and directed this 2019 crime drama, which serves as an epilogue to the critically acclaimed earlier series and provides insight as to the fate of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul, reprising his Emmy-winning role) following the violent events of that series finale.
“Washington,” 7 p.m.
on History Channel
Emmy winner Jeff Daniels, who starred as George Washington in the 2000 TV movie, “The Crossing,” narrates this three-part, six-hour miniseries (airing nightly through Tuesday) that brings to life America’s first president.
“Duncanville,” 7:30 p.m. on Fox
Amy Poehler is both an executive producer and a voice cast member in this whimsical new family comedy revolving around Duncan (Poehler), a resoundingly average 15-year-old whose daydreams, however, are tributes to his self-perceived awesomeness.
“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” 8 p.m.
on HGTV
“Modern Family” cast member Jesse Tyler Ferguson hosts this reboot of the feel-good reality makeover series, in which each episode highlights a deserving family chosen to get the help they need to repair and remodel their home.
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” 8 p.m. on NBC
Immediately following an encore screening of the pilot, which NBC previewed in January, this delightful musical fantasy settles into its regular Sunday night time period with its second episode, “Zoe’s Extraordinary Best Friend.”