If your birthday is today: An optimistic attitude and patience will help you deal with whatever comes your way this year. Break down the cost, time and energy required to improve your life, relationships and how you handle your money. A prudent mindset and plan will help you live within your means. Strive for simplicity and moderation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Take domestic matters in stride and accommodate others without letting anyone take advantage of you. A positive attitude might help keep the peace, but don’t fear making your opinion known.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts with a friend, relative or peer, and you will receive input that will help you manage your personal life and finances. Stick to the basics.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Display a poker face, and you’ll dodge a bullet. The less information you offer, the easier it will be to get things done according to plan. Work on improving your home.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): You’ll gain insight into how others do things. Adopt a method that has worked flawlessly for someone you admire, and you’ll find the perfect fit for what you want to achieve.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spruce up your looks, engage in pursuits that offer wisdom and experience, and connect with people in the know and eager to explore new pastimes and possibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might crave change, but before you dive in, do your due diligence and find out exactly what you get for what you give. Ask a question, examine the possibilities and make things happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Nurture meaningful relationships, and you’ll get the help you need to make life better. Take care of your responsibilities early and move on to fun times with stimulating people.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a hard look at how you do things. Don’t be afraid to take the road less traveled. Looking for unique people and pastimes will spark your imagination and inspire you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t overspend. Take a hike with a loved one or attend an event that offers a challenge geared toward self-improvement. A little help will go a long way and make a difference to how you proceed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Study, be inquisitive and share your feelings. How you express yourself and the care you take when helping others will be crucial. Don’t let anger ruin your day. Focus on what’s important.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A passionate attitude will draw people to your side. Time spent with friends, relatives or peers will be informative and help you decide where and how you want to live. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Start a project that opens your mind to a host of opportunities, but under no circumstances should you lay your money on the table prematurely. Rethink how best to use your skills.
