“The Sinner,” 9 p.m. on USA
Season 3 of this anthology drama series opened as Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) began an investigation into a tragic car accident in upstate New York, where the victim’s college buddy, expectant father Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer), is left grief-stricken after reporting the incident. Since then, however, Harry’s investigation has turned up a hidden crime. Events reach a climax in tonight’s season finale, as Jamie, bent on revenge, finds himself on a collision course with Harry.
“A Million Little Things,” 9:01 p.m. on ABC
The soapy drama closes out Season 2 with a finale called “’Til Death Do Us Part,” which finds Eddie and Katherine (David Giuntoli, Grace Park) preparing to renew their vows. Everyone rushes to the hospital, though, when Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) goes into labor.