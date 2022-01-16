When the temperatures drop and the snow starts falling, many retreat indoors, hibernating from outdoor activities for the winter.
But there are plenty of opportunities to get outside and stay active through the winter for those willing to don a few extra layers.
At Free Flight, a bike and ski store in Dubuque, more people have come in with an interest in snow-shoeing, cross country skiing and fat tire baking, employee and bike and ski enthusiast Sam Errthum said.
“There have been a lot of people rediscovering the outdoors,” Errthum said.
Though there aren’t as many folks in county parks as there are in the summer, quite a few do come out after the snow falls, Dubuque County Conservation naturalist Taylor Schaefers said.
Many activities are easier when the snow is freshest.
“The best time to go is the morning after it snows,” Schaefers said of snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
For beginners unfamiliar with the gear or hesitant about trying a new outdoor activity, the conservation department hosts regular guided hikes and events. Events are posted on the conservation Facebook page.
But before folks head out, it’s important to remember to dress warmly. Tips include layering and bringing extra gloves and socks. In addition to a coat, people should also remember to layer up or put on insulated snow pants.
“People generally overlook having multiple layers on the legs,” Schaefers said. “Insulated pants or snow pants are often overlooked, but those are really important as well.”
Snowshoeing
All you need to snowshoe is 4 or more inches of snow, Schaefers said, though 6 to 8 inches are more ideal conditions.
“It’s easier to go off-trail (with snowshoes) during winter,” Schaefers said.
Both Swiss Valley Nature Center and the
E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at the Mines of Spain offer free snowshoe rentals for day-use in the parks.
Skiing
Both Swiss Valley Nature Center and the E. B. Lyons Interpretive Center at the Mines of Spain offer free cross-country ski rentals for day-use in the parks.
Cross-country skis are used on flat terrain, as well as for going up and down hill.
In addition to local cross-country skiing trails, downhill skiing also is offered at Sundown Mountain Resort near Asbury, Iowa, and Chestnut Mountain near Galena, Ill.
Birdwatching
While enjoying other outdoor activities or from the comfort of a window, the winter season also offers bird-watching activities.
“Birdwatching is a lot cooler in the winter months because birds are constantly at feeders,” Schaefers said.
Birdwatchers might consider heading out near the Mississippi River, where eagles and other large birds dive for fish.
Fat tire biking
In the winter, cyclists turn to fat tire bikes, which require a thicker wheel and can operate on snow.
The Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders volunteer to maintain several fat tire bike paths in the Dubuque area, including at Proving Grounds Recreation Area, Interstate Power Company Forest Preserve and at Cloie Creek Park in Asbury.
Free Flight partnered with TMBR to purchase a machine to groom the trails.
TMBR President Brett Errthum said that one of the best opportunities for entry-level cyclists is on the Heritage Trail, parts of which are cleared and parts are snow-covered.
Cyclist Chris Pape said that as opposed to a traditional bike, fat tire bikes take a bit more peddling and a focus on balance.
“It’s a great way to get outside,” Pape said. “It’s great to be out in winter when it’s just you and the snow.”
Ice Fishing
In Dubuque, ice fishers can try for a catch at the Ice Harbor and Mud Lake Park.
A weekly report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources includes information on ice conditions on lakes and rivers, including Mississippi River Pool 11, which stretches from Dubuque to Guttenberg, Iowa.
Four inches of clear blue ice is recommended for ice fishing, and fishers should drill test holes to gauge the thickness and quality of ice before moving out, according to online tips and tricks from DNR.