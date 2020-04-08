MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., will host several events, workshops and exhibitions. They include:
- “Comedia: An Original Content Skit Show,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 27-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29. The Peace Pipe Players will present a show filled with skits both serious and funny. The cost is $5. Tickets can be purchased at Osterhaus Pharmacy, 918 W. Platt St. or Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 S. Main St.
- Women’s Suffrage in America Exhibition, April and May. Midwest women artists celebrate the women who led the struggle and inspired future generations. Some pieces will be available for sale.
- Women’s Suffrage in America Artist Reception, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 19. The guest speaker will be Grant Wood fellow Suzanne Wright.
- Spring is in the Air, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3. Ballet Quad Cities will perform. Donations will be accepted.
- Youth Workshop: Positive-Negative Paper Design, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Ages 9-18. The cost is $5.
- Youth Workshop: Exploring Oil Pastels, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Ages 9-18. The cost is $5.
Maquoketa Art Experience is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday or by appointment.
For more information, visit www.maquoketa-art.org.