If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Oct. 28
Dubuque Halloween Parade. 6:30 p.m. It will travel from Jackson Park to Washington Square. Candy will be distributed to children compliments of sponsors Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen and Fazoli’s. Parade participants will not be permitted to distribute candy in the interest of safety.
All Community Reads: “Picking Cotton” Book Discussion. 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. In preparation for the authors’ talk on Nov. 5, join in a discussion of the 2019 book.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Lancaster (Wis.) Holiday Craft Sale. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lancaster High School, 806 E. Elm St. Music and a variety of arts and crafts. Door prizes. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. Details: tinyurl.com/y2qumaqy.
Center Grove United Methodist Church Annual Fall Auction and Lunch. 5 p.m., 3140 Brunskill Road, Dubuque. Lunch begins at 5 and live auction begins at 6. Crafts, baked goods, candies, jams, meat and more. Details:
www.facebook.com/CenterGroveUMChurch.
“Wanderlust: The Desire to Travel,” 3 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2000 University Ave., John & Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center. UD Wind and Jazz Ensembles explore numerous cultures, time periods and styles of music. Details: www.dbq.edu.