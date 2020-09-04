The Dubuque City Council recently approved the recommendation from the City’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission to award $247,072 in operating support grants to 19 Dubuque nonprofit arts and culture organizations, according to a press release.
The City’s Arts and Culture Operating Support funding program allows nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Dubuque to request up to $30,000, or 6%, of their previous year’s operating budget. Organizations, with operating budgets ranging from $17,251 to $5.4 million, applied for this year’s funding cycle, collectively requesting $314,744.
The funding program is designed to support organizations that contribute to the cultural vibrancy and vitality of the community through year-round arts and culture-related programming, the release stated. Applicants must demonstrate a record of financial and management stability and provide evidence of how diversity, equity and inclusion learning and practices are integrated into planning, programming and organizational development.
Organizations awarded include:
Bell Tower Theater: $17,900.
Dubuque Chorale: $2,899.
Dubuque County Historical Society: $30,000.
Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens: $10,083.
The Colts Youth Organization: $30,000.
The Grand Opera House: $27,537.
Dubuque County Fine Arts Society: $6,268.
Rising Star Theatre Company: $4,506.
Northeast Iowa School of Music: $10,019.
Dubuque Downtown Cultural Corridor, Dubuque Main Street: $8,666.
Dubuque Museum of Art: $25,547.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: $30,000.
Heritage Works: $8,351.
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival: $9,479.
Fly-By-Night Productions: $598.
Creative Adventure Lab: $17,557.
Dubuque Arts Council: $2,395.
Convivium Urban Farmstead: $4,792.
Dubuque Music Men Chorus: $474.
Last year, these 19 arts and culture organizations collectively employed 86 full-time and 212 part-time or seasonal workers, paying out $4.9 million in employee wages, not including benefits.
They also contracted with actors, musicians, artists, arts educators, lecturers and others, issuing more than $283,000 in contracts to workers in the creative sector.
According to an Americans for the Arts 2012 study, Dubuque’s nonprofit arts and culture sector, generates $47.2 million annually in economic activity and contributes $5 million in local and state government revenues.