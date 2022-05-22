In marking Mental Health Awareness Month, area providers say that the mental health stigma keeping folks from seeking help is reducing. But they also say that leaves and, in some ways, creates new challenges for mental health services.
Dr. Michael Peroski, department chair for psychiatry at Medical Associates Clinics, said that he sees more patients who have come to accept that they need help.
“More and more folks are coming in and seeking help,” he said. “I’m seeing an increasing number of folks who come in and say ‘You know, I’ve been struggling with depression or anxiety for decades’ — 20 years, 30 years, things like that.”
Peroski believes that shows further progress in dissolving stigma associated with mental health — progress that began in the mid-20th century and accelerated in the early 2000s.
“It takes a lot of strength for anyone to come in for help,” he said. “And those folks might be overcoming stigma or temperaments about mental health care that their family or friends have. “When they come in and then feel better, there is a lamenting of a loss of part of a life due to that depression or anxiety.”
Vicki Gassman, president of National Alliance for Mental Illness Dubuque, said defeating mental health stigma begins with identifying it.
“We have to understand what stigma is — a set of negative and unfair beliefs society has on a topic, in this case mental health,” she said. “The conversation’s started. We’re getting better, but we aren’t done.”
Jeff Lockhart, director of Unified Community Services in Grant County, Wis., said that government officials and institutions, at least, have begun normalizing mental health issues.
“Everybody really does seem to be recognizing how much mental health affects everything else,” he said. “At least in the public arena, that stigma has gone down. You see it in the news every day, the recognition that people are suffering and that we need to find ways to do more to help with mental health and substance abuse.”
But, officials agree that people still have a lot of hang-ups regarding mental health.
“There are still people who come in who say they aren’t sharing with family or friends that they’re seeking help for depression,” Peroski said. “There might be a family culture of ‘We don’t talk about these things. You just pull yourself up and move forward.’ You stuff it down. Sometimes there are feelings about masculinity, people saying there’s a hesitation to cry or talk about being depressed because they’ve been told ‘This is what it means to be a man. You have to just white knuckle it.’”
Dubuque County Mental Health/Disabilities Services Director Ann Cameron Williams said it is hard for some people to accept differences as being equal.
“Having a mental health condition doesn’t mean that you’re any less,” she said. “It just means that you need a little more support that’s not there. There’s nothing missing in you. Once people can get there, then that positive disability identity will let you celebrate where you are without apology.”
Providers celebrate stigma fading, as it means more people who need help are getting it. A reduction in stigma, though, does make ripples that can cause further challenges.
“As people understand things more and as a culture as we start to think about brain health as things we’re moving toward treating more, there’s been an increase in resources,” Peroski said. “But, when you have an increase in recognition of conditions, in comfort of seeking care for conditions and in pressures on us as a society, there’s an increasing need for services too. So even if the services are increasing in how much is available, the need for them greatly outpaces the services.”
That’s difficult for an area where providers are already stretched thin.
“We are experiencing deep delays in services,” Williams said. “We’re talking months at times, four or five months before you can get in with a practitioner. That is entirely due to workforce issues.”
Lockhart said that is even worse in rural areas. He said that in Wisconsin the average ratio of mental health provider to population is 470-to-1.
“In Grant County, that is 800-to-1,” he said. “That is reflective, I think, of rural mental health.”
Still, most providers were optimistic, as many people are working to address the provider shortage on the numbers side. Millions have been spent by government, nonprofit and private providers toward those solutions.
In the meantime, the scarcity has led to creative solutions. Williams said she and other have worked to increase telehealth options. Lockhart said that Unified Community Services has been training providers to deal with both mental health and substance abuse issues, which often occur in the same person.
