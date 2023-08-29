The children are getting somber. Summer is coming to a close — except for that heat last week, whew, I was sweating Crisco out there — and parents are rejoicing.
It’s time to go back to school.
Sydney’s entering fourth grade this year and I remember that feeling quite well. Sad that summer break is over, a little grumpy in the morning about the idea of going to school, but ultimately having a lot of fun (mostly) while at school — for my friends and I, the most joy came from switching to tackle football from two-hand touch during recess when the teachers weren’t looking.
The hardest part of changing over from summer break to school time, and this year especially, has been getting bedtime back on track. In the summer it doesn’t get dark until past 9 p.m., the kids are out running around together, and Sydney would frequently be up until 10 or later.
That hard 8:30 p.m. “to your room to watch a show” and 9 p.m. “start closing those eyeballs,” to quote her mother, hasn’t been as smooth, but that’s to be expected at this point.
We try to stress the importance of a good night’s sleep during these months because nothing can be worse than being exhausted and possibly falling asleep in the classroom. Sadly, I’ve got a few experiences.
We’ll save the best for last and work our way backwards.
It was in geometry class my junior year at Central High School in Elkader, Iowa, that I had plenty working against me. First on the list was that I hated geometry, but it also came at the worst possible time on the schedule — right after lunch. I was really fatigued on this particular day, as we had gotten home late the night before from a road basketball game.
So with Mr. Gruman struggling to keep my attention I dozed off with my head in my arms on the desk. Suddenly, a loud smack crashed onto my desk and startled me awake with an embarrassing, “Huh?!”
Mr. Gruman had wacked a ruler onto my desk. “I’m sorry, Mr. Ortman, did I wake you?”
“Well, yeah, I guess you kind of did,” I quipped.
Always a comedian, yeesh.
Mrs. Gnagy’s (the G is silent) English class sophomore year delivered a unit on the famous book, “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding. At the time, I couldn’t pretend to care, but hindsight has allowed me to appreciate it more — although I still prefer “The Simpsons” episode take on it from Season 9, Episode 15, “Das Bus.”
Anyway, as the class read aloud portions from the book and discussed them, I once again dozed away and fell asleep. This time it felt like it had been awhile, because I woke up confused, disoriented, and worried I had gone blind in my left eye. I was so groggy and blinking uncontrollably I couldn’t tell you what was happening in the discussion anymore. I was quietly freaking out about the loss of sight in one of my eyes.
Turns out, I was just sort of bored. The fogginess cleared up and I was fine.
Last but certainly not least comes quite the story from my freshman year English class with Mrs. Harstead. This was a similar situation in that it was after lunch, the classroom was reading portions from a book aloud and discussing them.
I feel asleep. When I woke, in a bit of that sleepy haze, I felt I had to fart. So I gently lifted my left butt cheek and quietly let it go to hopefully sneak it out without a trace, only for it to reverberate off my plastic desk chair louder than any fart you’ve probably heard in your life. My face turned bright red as I began laughing hysterically along with all of my classmates.
Mrs. Harstead, who was forced to stop in mid-sentence due to my loud flatulence, calmly laughed in her sweet tone and said, “Oh my, that was quite the butt sneeze.”
I had never heard a fart called a butt sneeze before or since. In hindsight, this was so damn funny, but in real time it was utterly embarrassing for a freshman boy wanting to get noticed in the right sort of way by his female classmates.
So, today’s lesson kiddos, is to really try to hit your bedtime for school days. We don’t want to hear or smell any sleepy butt sneezes in class.