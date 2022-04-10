Hardcover Fiction
1. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf
2. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn, Morrow
3. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
4. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
5. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
6. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
9. A Sunlit Weapon, Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
10. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
11. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
12. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake, Tor
13. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
14. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
15. The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka, Knopf
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
7. Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation, Hannah Gadsby, Ballantine
8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
9. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir, Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books
10. Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home, Eric Kim, Clarkson Potter
11. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques, J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
12. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
13. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss, Amy Bloom, Random House
14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
15. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
8. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
9. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
10. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
12. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
13. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
14. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
15. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow=
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
8. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
11. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine, Serhii Plokhy, Basic Books
12. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
13. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
14. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
15. Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths, Natalie Haynes, Harper Perennial
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
9. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
2. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
3. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
6. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
7. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
8. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
11. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
12. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
13. Cress Watercress, Gregory Maguire, David Litchfield (Illus.), Candlewick
14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
Young Adult
1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
3. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) (An Indies Introduce Title), Judy I. Lin, Feiwel & Friends
6. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
12. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea, Axie Oh, Feiwel & Friends
14. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
15. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Nana Loves You More, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books
3. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
4. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Construction Site: Spring Delight, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
8. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
10. The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt (Peter Rabbit), Beatrix Potter, Warne
11. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
12. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
14. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney
15. Easter Egg Countdown (Pat the Bunny), Random House, Gillian Flint (Illus.), Golden Books
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick