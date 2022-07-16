If your birthday is today: Let your imagination help you find freedom. You'll come up with solutions that will help you mellow and enjoy life. Stop letting outside interference get in the way of what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention shared expenses. Set boundaries and live within your means. Make your position crystal clear.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Make changes that will save you financially. Look at the big picture to help you recognize what you can do to make your life run smoothly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take pride in who you are and what you do. Heart-to-heart talks will encourage you to incorporate what makes you happy into your routine.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be mindful of others and do whatever it takes to make a difference. Setting an example for those around you will discourage people from complaining.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Set boundaries. Protect against those trying to manipulate you. Be bold; make your position known and your objective clear.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Have fun with your friends and family. A little laughter will lift your spirits and help you put a positive spin on whatever you encounter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Change will motivate you to cut back and put your energy where it counts. Seek people who make you feel good about yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you'll get the same in return. Consider your main objective.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stick to the facts. Focus on eliminating little things that cause you unhappiness and replacing them with positive pursuits.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Note what others do, and you'll gain insight into how you can offer something everyone can appreciate. Refuse to let someone meddle with your mind, plans or progress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stay on top of expenses. Say no to persuasive people trying to take advantage of you. Put emotions aside and work with precision and innovation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take charge and see matters through to the end. Your diligence will pay off, and someone special will appreciate your effort. Leave nothing to chance. Romance is encouraged.
