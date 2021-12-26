Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.

Monday, Jan. 3: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches and chocolate supreme cake.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: Chili and crackers, cornbread, tropical fruit and Scotcheroos.

Wednesday, Jan. 5: Shepherd’s pie over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit cocktail and banana pudding.

Thursday, Jan. 6: Roast pork with gravy, hash brown casserole, squash, applesauce and pumpkin bars.

Friday, Jan. 7: Tuna and noodle casserole, coleslaw, wheat bread, pears and cookies.

Monday, Jan. 10: Breaded pollock with tarter sauce, baby bakers, Harvard beets, pears and Oreo dessert.

Tuesday, Jan. 11: Lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, Mandarin oranges and banana bars.

Wednesday, Jan. 12: Goulash, lettuce salad, corn, wheat bread and scalloped pineapple.

Thursday, Jan. 13: Kielbasa sausage with kraut, fried potatoes, peas, baked apples and tapioca pudding.

Friday, Jan. 14: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, peaches and caramel apple cake.

Monday, Jan. 17: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and brownies.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, cornbread, banana and Snicker/apple salad.

Wednesday, Jan. 19: Chicken Alfredo, noodles, bread stick, Capri vegetables, pineapple and chocolate pudding.

Thursday, Jan. 20: Potato soup, sloppy joe, cucumber salad, pears and cookie.

Friday, Jan. 21: BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, pistachio salad, apricots, cupcake and ice cream.

Monday, Jan. 24: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, tropical fruit and apple turnovers.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, peaches and lemon bars.

Wednesday, Jan. 26: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and bread pudding.

Thursday, Jan. 27: Loaded chicken casserole, dinner roll, coleslaw and lime pear Jello-O.

Friday, Jan. 28: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, green beans, wheat bread and peach crisp.

Monday, Jan. 31: Salisbury steak, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, Cascade vegetables and cherry chip cake.

