Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, Jan. 3: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches and chocolate supreme cake.
Tuesday, Jan. 4: Chili and crackers, cornbread, tropical fruit and Scotcheroos.
Wednesday, Jan. 5: Shepherd’s pie over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit cocktail and banana pudding.
Thursday, Jan. 6: Roast pork with gravy, hash brown casserole, squash, applesauce and pumpkin bars.
Friday, Jan. 7: Tuna and noodle casserole, coleslaw, wheat bread, pears and cookies.
Monday, Jan. 10: Breaded pollock with tarter sauce, baby bakers, Harvard beets, pears and Oreo dessert.
Tuesday, Jan. 11: Lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, Mandarin oranges and banana bars.
Wednesday, Jan. 12: Goulash, lettuce salad, corn, wheat bread and scalloped pineapple.
Thursday, Jan. 13: Kielbasa sausage with kraut, fried potatoes, peas, baked apples and tapioca pudding.
Friday, Jan. 14: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, peaches and caramel apple cake.
Monday, Jan. 17: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and brownies.
Tuesday, Jan. 18: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, cornbread, banana and Snicker/apple salad.
Wednesday, Jan. 19: Chicken Alfredo, noodles, bread stick, Capri vegetables, pineapple and chocolate pudding.
Thursday, Jan. 20: Potato soup, sloppy joe, cucumber salad, pears and cookie.
Friday, Jan. 21: BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, pistachio salad, apricots, cupcake and ice cream.
Monday, Jan. 24: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, tropical fruit and apple turnovers.
Tuesday, Jan. 25: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, peaches and lemon bars.
Wednesday, Jan. 26: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and bread pudding.
Thursday, Jan. 27: Loaded chicken casserole, dinner roll, coleslaw and lime pear Jello-O.
Friday, Jan. 28: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, green beans, wheat bread and peach crisp.
Monday, Jan. 31: Salisbury steak, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, Cascade vegetables and cherry chip cake.