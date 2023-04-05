If you Google the phrase “sayings about potassium” you’ll actually find a website devoted to potassium slogans. Among the better phrases: “Go bananas for potassium”; “potassium won’t cramp your style”; and “if your doctor says you need potassium, just say Oh, K!” (K is the symbol on the periodic chart for this essential mineral).
Potassium is vital for maintaining normal levels of fluid inside your cells. It also helps muscles contract, prevents muscle cramps and normalizes blood pressure by relaxing the walls of your blood vessels. When you get enough potassium from foods (around 4,700 milligrams a day) it helps protect your heart, brain and muscles from premature aging.
Foods like bananas (425 milligrams in a medium size one), broccoli, leafy greens, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, avocado (975 milligrams in an average-sized one), cantaloupe, kiwi and nectarines are good sources. Unfortunately, most Americans get only about half of what they need — and only 2% get the recommended daily dose.
Upping your daily intake from foods by just 1,600 milligrams a day is associated with a 21% lower risk of stroke according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. However, people with advanced kidney disease should avoid potassium-rich foods and no one should start popping potassium supplements without your doctor’s OK. Be aware: Certain drugs interfere with potassium regulation or risk increasing blood potassium to dangerous levels: These include spironolactone (Aldactone), amiloride (Midamor), eplerenone (Inspra), triamterene (Dyrenium), ACE inhibitors and angiotensin-receptor blockers, as can high doses of ibuprofen and naproxen.
