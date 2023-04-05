If you Google the phrase “sayings about potassium” you’ll actually find a website devoted to potassium slogans. Among the better phrases: “Go bananas for potassium”; “potassium won’t cramp your style”; and “if your doctor says you need potassium, just say Oh, K!” (K is the symbol on the periodic chart for this essential mineral).

Potassium is vital for maintaining normal levels of fluid inside your cells. It also helps muscles contract, prevents muscle cramps and normalizes blood pressure by relaxing the walls of your blood vessels. When you get enough potassium from foods (around 4,700 milligrams a day) it helps protect your heart, brain and muscles from premature aging.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.