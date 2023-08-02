Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., will hold auditions for its production of “Quilters” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
“Quilters,” a musical about pioneer women in the 1870s, is an ensemble production. The cast calls for women from their late teens to early 50s.
Auditions will take place in the theater. Auditioners should bring a song. An accompanist will be available.
Performances are scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 12-15, and Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22. The production will be directed by Carole Sullivan, with musical direction by David Resnick.
For more information, visit galenacenterforthearts.com.
