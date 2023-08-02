GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., will hold auditions for its production of “Quilters” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“Quilters,” a musical about pioneer women in the 1870s, is an ensemble production. The cast calls for women from their late teens to early 50s.

