Coffee shops aren’t just places to get your daily coffee fix. The atmosphere in a café can create an ideal space to meet with friends and family, work independently or have a delightful meal.
Here are a few area coffee houses to check out:
Charlotte’s Coffee House
Location: 1104 White St., Dubuque.
Sippers: You can’t go wrong with a classic vanilla latte. The coffee house also offers a variety of signature drinks. For something special, go for the Almond Joy or peanut butter cup latte.
Snacks and extras: Complete with cozy nooks, a sunny patio and warm beverages, Charlotte’s is a go-to spot for food. Try the traditional acai bowl, topped with granola, fresh fruit and choice of honey or agave. Add a scoop of peanut butter for an extra treat.
Devour Café
Location: 1798 Central Ave., Dubuque.
Sippers: Devour boasts a unique selection of food and drinks. The café takes pride in its rich coffee flavors. To see it shine, try the Guzzi, a cold brew with espresso. To indulge, the Café Freddo — a semi-frozen coffee and milk drink — is delicious.
Snacks and extras: Made in-house, the signature sweet potato-crusted quiche is a crowd favorite. Devour uses organic greens and fresh produce.
Monk’s Kaffee Pub
Location: 373 Bluff St., Dubuque.
Sippers: This café is unique from other Dubuque locations. In addition to its coffeehouse offerings, it also offers a full bar. If you’re looking for a caffeine kick, try the in-house cold brew or caramel latte. To take advantage of the bar/coffeehouse duo, go for an Irish coffee.
Snacks and extras: While Monk’s does not serve food, the café is dimly lit and strewn with cozy chairs and couches. It’s the perfect spot to grab a mid afternoon or late night drink with friends.
Inspire Café
Location: 955 Washington St., Suite 105, Dubuque.
Sippers: Try the fresh-pressed juices for a healthy start to your morning. Have it in the form of a mimosa, with fresh-squeezed orange juice. If you’re looking for some caffeine, go for the Mayan mocha.
Snacks and extras: Inspire Café will leave you feeling its namesake, with inspirational quote galleries adorning each wall. Inspire has options that suit every diet. Check out the Buddha bowls. The veggie curry Buddha bowl, a vegetarian option, will please even meat eaters.
Habits Donut & Mini Coffee Co.
Location: 1072 Locust St., Dubuque.
Sippers: Habits is a great place to stop if you’re craving a sweet and small dessert. For an even sweeter take on your coffee, try the white chocolate latte.
Snacks and extras: The Iowa Backroad Donuts are a must-have. These miniature treats are topped with vanilla drizzle and Oreo crumble. Another fan favorite is the raspberry cheesecake donut. The well-decorated shop is not large enough for groups, but there is an outdoor seating area.
Jitterz Coffee & Café
Location: 1073 Main St., Dubuque.
Sippers: To experience Jitterz’ strong coffee flavor, order the iced Americano. The coffeehouse also offers frappes or blended drinks. The cinnamon dolce caramel frappe is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Snacks and extras: Jitterz serves four kinds of ice cream, as well as soups and pastries. Try the homemade scones. Order an ice cream affogato-style for a creamy scoop topped with espresso — a delicious way to get a boost of caffeine.
Convivium Urban Farmstead
Location: 2811 Jackson St., Dubuque.
Sippers: For a perfectly spiced comfort drink, go for Convivium’s chai latte with any plant-based or dairy milk. If you’re in the mood for a little boost, try the Irish coffee.
Snacks and extras: Bursting with the warm flavors of cinnamon and nutmeg, the sweet potato pancakes won’t disappoint as a hearty breakfast. For a savory side dish, try the rosemary potatoes. Convivium’s freshly grown ingredients and gorgeous outdoor spaces make it a can’t-miss café.
Jumble Schoolhouse Cafe
Locations: 820 Wacker Drive, Dubuque; 4945 Asbury Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Sippers: Jumble doesn’t shy away from unique flavor concoctions. Try the Fluffy Bunny latte, with toasted marshmallow and caramel syrups, or the Cup of Nuts, a latte with coconut, almond and macadamia nut syrups. If you’re not in the mood for coffee, go for the Jumble Juice smoothie, with guava, passion fruit, probiotic yogurt, wheat grass, alfalfa and spirulina.
Snacks and extras: Jumble’s Asbury location has a beautiful outdoor space, complete with picnic tables and a wooden playhouse. Take a seat and have the breakfast burrito, with your choice of sausage or black beans, eggs, hash browns, cheese and salsa. It also offers scones and muffins.
BUZ Coffee & Energy
Location: 245 W. Second St., Dubuque.
Sippers: BUZ partners with Verena Street Coffee to provide drinks. Try the mocha or macchiato. The coffee shop also offers signature energy drinks concocted using Bang Energy, but many flavors are unique BUZ combinations. They can be ordered iced or blended.
Snacks and extras: BUZ does not provide food, but it does offer dogs a special treat. Ask for a pup cup, and you’ll be given a free cup of whipped cream for your canine. The small coffee hut is window service only, but there is a surrounding outdoor space with picnic tables.
One Mean Bean
Location: 2728 Asbury Road, Dubuque.
Sippers: One Mean Bean’s freshly brewed coffee is delicious, but the café’s specialty lies in its chai lattes. The classic spiced chai is comforting, while the iced vanilla chai is a cool, creamy delight.
Snacks and extras: If there’s one cookie that gets too much hate, it’s the oatmeal cookie. Even the haters will be swayed by this chewy, melt-in-your-mouth dessert. Can’t decide between a drink and a snack? One Mean Bean sells an array of smoothies. Try mango.
Kaladi’s Coffee Bar
Location: 309 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sippers: Kaladi’s, a family owned coffee shop, has been in business for 21 years. The business has learned to strike a balance between classic drinks and fun concoctions. Its iced vanilla latte is a reliably tasty summertime go-to, but if you want something different, try one of the blended drinks. Flavors range from vanilla bean creme to matcha green tea and Mocha Chiller. The caramel cappuccino blended drink also is a must-have.
Snacks and extras: Kaladi’s serves various pastries. The cheese Danishes and almond croissants are fan favorites. Conveniently located on Galena’s historic Main Street, Kaladi’s is the perfect place to grab a drink while window shopping.
Galena Roasters
Location: 206 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sippers: This coffee shop roasts whole beans in small batches, giving the coffee a full flavor. If you’re interested in caffeine but not coffee, try the booster juice. The roasters added green coffee extract to juice, providing a jolt of energy without the bitter taste.
Snacks and extras: Galena Roasters is perfect for a pleasant meal with friends. To pair with your coffee, choose from an array of sandwiches, salads and baked goods. On the savory side, the ham and fig sandwich is a go-to. For a sweeter start, try the cranberry orange scone.
Mean Bean Roasters
Location: 240 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sippers: Mean Bean Roasters uses a multitude of handcrafted roasts to create delicious beverages. Try the indulgent and delicious churro latte. The drink is flavored with caramel, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla, then topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and caramel drizzle. Not into coffee? The cafe also serves Boba, with your choice of flavored tea and tapioca or fruit pearls at the bottom. This tea is as fun to drink as it is tasty.
Snacks and extras: This Galena roastery serves fresh biscotti, which can be perfectly paired with a warm coffee. Keep your eye out for more bakery items soon.
Badger Bros. Coffee
Location: 10 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
Sippers: This coffee shop offers a variety of beverages, in addition to take-home roasts. The Rabid Badger white espresso is perfect when you need a buzz but don’t like coffee flavors. If you prefer to brew your fresh coffee in the morning, purchase a bag of the limited-time Bourbon Barrel aged coffee. Not into coffee? The Honeybee Chai is a local favorite. This iced chai latte topped with honey and cinnamon cold foam is a delicious spin on a cozy café classic.
Snacks and extras: This coffeehouse offers puppy cups for your furry friend to enjoy as you sip. Pair a cheesecake muffin with your cup. The Weekend Bagel, loaded with steak, cheddar, eggs and jalapeño cream cheese, is a satisfyingly hearty start to your day. The bruschetta grilled cheese is fresh, gooey and flavorful for you vegetarians.