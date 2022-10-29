SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Z, will host several events in November.
Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, will lead a book discussion about Black Hawk from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, via Zoom. Published in 1833, the book was the first memoir written by a Native American resisting the United States Indian removal policy. The cost is $10 per person, and registration is due by Monday, Oct. 31.
Sandy Hoenig will present a retreat, “Joy of Forgiveness,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Attendees will identify and process the stages of forgiveness and healing, with strategies for their personal and professional lives. The cost is $75 per person, and registration is due by Oct. 31.
Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa Laurie Brink, OP, will give a lecture, “Becoming Ambassadors of Reconciliation: Bridging the Divide of Differences,” as part of the yearlong 175th anniversary celebration of the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. The free offering will take place virtually at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at www.sinsinawa.org/live.
Brink will explore reconciliation and whole-making and propose a process that can enable people to respond to God’s call to be “ministers of reconciliation” for a polarized church and world. From the prophets’ call to repentance to Paul’s announcement that we are ambassadors for Christ, the Scriptures are a poignant account of God’s continual invitation to return and be reconciled with God. In nature, the science of emergence recognizes the foundational wholeness of living systems.
Brink is professor of New Testament studies at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. Her most recent publications include, “The Heavens are Telling the Glory of God: An Emerging Chapter for Religious Life, Science, Theology, and Mission” and “What Does the Bible Say About Friendship.”
For more information, contact Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, at 608-748-4411 or visit
Kevin Abourezk, of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, will host an Indigenous reconciliation and repair from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, via Zoom. Abourezk and Margaret Jacobs are the co-directors of Reconciliation Rising, a multimedia project that showcases the lives and work of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the United States who are engaged in “honestly confronting painful and traumatic histories, promoting meaningful and respectful dialogue between Natives and non-Natives and creating pathways to reconciliation.” The cost is $10 per person, and registration is due by Monday, Nov. 7.
Master iconographer Drazen Dupor will guide participants through a step-by-step process of painting an icon of Jesus in the Byzantine style from Friday, Nov. 11, to Monday, Nov. 14. By the end of the workshop, students will have a completed icon that is varnished and ready to display. The cost is $300 per person, and registration is due by Friday, Nov. 4.
Fred Baltz will lead, “Cases from the Files of a Bible Detective,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Candidates claim to be at the site of the Red Sea crossing, where the waters divided, Moses led Israel through the sea and Pharaoh’s army was lost. But suppose participants ask where the water was in Moses’ day, instead of looking only where water stands now? The result is a new candidate that is on dry ground. The cost is $20 per person, and registration is due by Nov. 4.
Liz Carlisle, assistant professor at the University of California Santa Barbara, will host, “Healing Grounds,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, via Zoom. She has followed the story of four Indigenous, Black, Latinx and Asian-American regenerative farmers who are reviving their ancestors’ methods of growing food. These techniques have been suppressed by the industrial food system. Farmers are restoring native prairies, nurturing beneficial fungi and enriching soil health. The cost is $10 per person, and registration is due by Monday, Nov. 14.
Dubuque-based artist Sarah Barnes will host a step-by-step how-to about painting a winter chapel on canvas from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15. The cost is $35 per person, and registration is due by Friday, Nov. 11.
Sinsinawa Mound horticulturist and farm coordinator Laurana Snyder will discuss the legacy of farming at Sinsinawa Mound and explore the future from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. The cost is $10 per person, and registration is due Wednesday, Nov. 16.
