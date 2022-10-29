SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Z, will host several events in November.

  • Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, will lead a book discussion about Black Hawk from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, via Zoom. Published in 1833, the book was the first memoir written by a Native American resisting the United States Indian removal policy. The cost is $10 per person, and registration is due by Monday, Oct. 31.
  • Sandy Hoenig will present a retreat, “Joy of Forgiveness,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Attendees will identify and process the stages of forgiveness and healing, with strategies for their personal and professional lives. The cost is $75 per person, and registration is due by Oct. 31.
  • Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa Laurie Brink, OP, will give a lecture, “Becoming Ambassadors of Reconciliation: Bridging the Divide of Differences,” as part of the yearlong 175th anniversary celebration of the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. The free offering will take place virtually at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at www.sinsinawa.org/live.

