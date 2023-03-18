Pastor Keith Tomlinson died — suddenly, unexpectedly, exactly a month before what would have been his 79th birthday.

I feel the same sorrow and bewilderment that threatened to overwhelm me when my parents passed. How will I live, for whatever time I might have remaining on Earth, without this person who knew me so well and shaped me in so many ways?

