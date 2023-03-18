Pastor Keith Tomlinson died — suddenly, unexpectedly, exactly a month before what would have been his 79th birthday.
I feel the same sorrow and bewilderment that threatened to overwhelm me when my parents passed. How will I live, for whatever time I might have remaining on Earth, without this person who knew me so well and shaped me in so many ways?
It’s not a broad, vague question. When my cancer was diagnosed four years ago, and I didn’t know how bad it was going to be, I asked Keith if he would concelebrate, with my current parish pastor, the Christian worship service that I want to mark my passage into eternity. Keith said he’d be honored.
Well … instead, I’m eulogizing him.
How do I do that?
For guidance, I turn to Acts 9:36-43, the story of Dorcas. Dorcas, who was “devoted to good works and acts of charity,” took ill and died unexpectedly. The apostle Peter, visiting the community of Joppa, found a group of widows weeping over Dorcas, and showing each other the garments Dorcas had made for them.
If I were to gather with others who mourn Pastor Keith, what objects would we show each other to symbolize what he meant to us?
I’d start with a pizza cutter, a deck of Uno cards and a scraggly potted plant.
I was 22 when I joined Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Iowa. Keith had started his eight-year tenure as senior pastor just a few months before I began my first newspaper job, at the weekly Mirror-Reporter.
My three years in Clear Lake were pivotal. This was the formation of my vocation as a journalist and my identity as an adult. Keith was a guide and companion — encouraging my writing (he was a marvelous writer), listening and advising as I sorted out struggles and involving me in the life of Zion.
The pizza cutter, Uno deck and puny plant were all part of New Year’s Eve 1981. It started in the church basement with festive food and intergenerational games. It ended in the sanctuary shortly before midnight and the start of 1982, when Keith used the plant to illustrate Christ’s parable about a gardener who pleaded with a landowner to spare an unproductive fig tree (Mark 13:6-9).
Another object I’d show to symbolize who Keith was to me: a T-shirt from the 2019 Bulldog Stomp in Pardeeville, Wis. Keith and his wife, Ginny, participated in this 5K run-walk (as did Jay and I), which raised $40,000 for cancer research. Keith, a cancer survivor and avid runner, came to support me in my battle against lymphoma. By the way, he won the 5K race in the division for men age 70 and older.
We know how the Dorcas story ended. Peter restored her to life, so she could continue blessing and serving the fledgling Christian community.
As deeply as I yearn to bring Keith back, I say the man’s done enough. He has fought the good fight, finished the race, kept the faith. Now it’s time for him to add his tenor voice to the heavenly choir and to hear our Lord welcome him by declaring, “Well, done, good and faithful servant.”
