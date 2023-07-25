Our son, Ben, was 2 years old in 1992, when we lived in our house in New Jersey. My wife, Kate, and I had designated the narrow den to be the TV room, which featured an overflow of VHS tapes like “Grandpa’s Magical Toys,” “Barney & Friends,” and myriad Disney selections.
Ben had just finished dinner and was walking through the living room toward the den.
“What would you like to watch, Ben?”
“Wait ‘til I get in the TV room, love,” he replied.
Ben was an early talker. In fact, he tried to talk us into letting him have a TV in his bedroom when he was about 12 and we lived in Dubuque. We said no, thinking that more access to TV would lead to junky programming and video games. This would result in his refusal ever to go outside, failing grades, and tattoos and nose rings — all erroneous conclusions we discovered later, although he did become adept at playing all sorts of video games. We finally relented on the TV front, and Kate and I hoped we weren’t creating an enfant terrible.
Some years later, while Ben was in high school, he had friends staying overnight. One of the boys, Rich LeMay (still one of Ben’s closest friends), was playing Dance Dance Revolution, a musical video game on which you dance. This wouldn’t have seemed out of the ordinary except that the music and dancing were blaring at three o’clock in the morning. Awakened from a deep sleep, my mouth dropped open and my shoulders sloped as I watched Rich bouncing around — “Really, Rich?” — who just hung his head and politely sauntered off to a waiting couch. At least this game promoted exercise and movement.
Nowadays, when Ben visits us from Chicago — he’s a psychotherapist working with mostly adolescents — he often brings a video game system along. He occupies the entire downstairs playing Diablo 4 or Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Sometimes I join him to see what he’s up to. I stand directly behind him as he stares in rapt attention at the TV screen, hands rapidly working the controller.
Picture this scene from Zelda unfolding: Your character (Link) is thousands of feet in the air as you begin to sky dive to the surface. In the distance you see a glowing serpentine dragon flying in the sky. You dive toward it, land on its back, making your way toward its head. You notice lodged in its head is the Master Sword, the sword that banished evil. In a titanic effort of strength and stamina, you manage to remove the sword. You raise it high above your head, dive off the dragon’s back, and continue exploring the landscape.
I continue to stand there, watching, but I am unmoved.
“You’re giving me ‘The Face,’ aren’t you dad?” Ben asked. “The Face” is lips slightly parted and eyes squinting, a look of disapproval, a look I have perfected for decades, a look somewhere between constipation and consternation. “The Face” used to stop Ben in his tracks when he was a youngster, but now, as a grown man, he just waves it off.
Ben uses video games to help treat his clients therapeutically. He says, “Play has always been a vital part of any psychotherapeutic work with kids. We no longer need to rely on checkers or chutes and ladders to participate in such play in a therapeutic setting. When stimulation-seeking kids and young people are slightly distracted by engaging in play, their defenses are down, and they often reveal more and communicate more freely. The tools and mediums by which we engage in play have changed, but the goal remains. We establish rapport and direct our efforts toward the betterment of the client.”
I love my kids and accept them for who they are with all their imperfections. They, I think, accept me for myself even though I am somewhat quirky. We try to raise our children with good values and use our best judgment.
Ben could care less about my dislike and general disinterest in video games. He just loves me — because I’m his dad. As parents, our goal is to help our children build strong foundations, so when they leave to go out on their own, they can — like Link in Zelda — lead the way and soar.