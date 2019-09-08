Kevin Koch, professor of English at Loras College in Dubuque, will host three readings for his book, “The Thin Places: A Celtic Landscape from Ireland to the Driftless.”

They will take place:

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St.

• 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Arcadia Books, 102 E. Jefferson St., in Spring Green, Wis.

• 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St., in Platteville, Wis. Local Irish music group Ballyheigue also will perform.

