Kevin Koch, professor of English at Loras College in Dubuque, will host three readings for his book, “The Thin Places: A Celtic Landscape from Ireland to the Driftless.”
They will take place:
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St.
• 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Arcadia Books, 102 E. Jefferson St., in Spring Green, Wis.
• 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St., in Platteville, Wis. Local Irish music group Ballyheigue also will perform.