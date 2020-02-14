MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., will offer the following workshops:
- Rock Painting, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. For ages 9-18. The cost is $5.
- Alcohol Ink Art Class, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, and Saturday, March 21. For ages 16 and older. The cost is $30.
- Torn Paper Landscape, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. For ages 9-18. The cost is $5.
Financial assistance is available.
To register or for more information, visit www.maquoketa-art.org or call 563-652-9925.