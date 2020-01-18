“Stolen by My Mother:
The Kamiyah Mobley Story,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Emmy winner Niecy Nash (“Claws”) stars in this fact-based drama — launching a “Robin Roberts Presents” franchise of true-story movies — as Gloria Williams, a woman who becomes emotionally unmoored following a 1998 miscarriage. In the aftermath of that loss, Williams walks into a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital posing as a nurse and takes newborn Kamiyah Mobley from the arms of her mother. Renaming the infant Alexis, Gloria raises her as her own until Alexis/Kamiyah learns the truth in her teens.
“Love on Iceland,”
8 p.m. on Hallmark
During a trip with some of her college friends to Iceland, Chloe is stunned to come face-to-face with Charlie, an old boyfriend, in this 2020 romance. They begin to see possibilities to start over together.