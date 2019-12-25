From traditional cocktail parties and balls to comedy shows, concerts and family friendly events, there is something for everyone this New Year’s Eve.
So, call the babysitter and buy your tickets. Or load the whole family into the minivan. However you decide to celebrate, you’ll find an activity that will let you do it your way.
All events take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Black and White Ball
Where: The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.
When: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Cost: $50. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.eventbrite.com.
Details: Black and white cocktail attire. Includes heavy appetizers, a cash bar, a champagne toast at midnight, party favors and a DJ.
Online: www.thedriftless.com
Eagle Ridge New Year’s Eve Family Bash
Where: Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa,
444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill.
When: 7 p.m.-midnight.
Cost: $39 for those older than 12, $29 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger in advance; $5 additional at the door. Tickets are available in the lobby of Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa or visit www.eventbrite.com.
Details: DJ, craft activities for kids,
appetizers, champagne toast (sparkling
grape juice for the kids) and a cash bar.
Online: www.eagleridge.com
Boogie ’Til The Ball Drops
Where: Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
When: 9 p.m.
Cost: $50-$379.
Details: Entertainment in the Riverboat Lounge and a champagne toast. Some packages include an open bar and dining credit, with an overnight stay.
Online: www.hoteljuliendubuque.com
New Year’s Eve with Steve & Randy
Where: Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
When: 7 p.m.-midnight.
Cost: Free.
Details: Live music by Steve & Randy, complimentary finger sandwiches, appetizers and a champagne toast. Bring an appetizer or munchie to share. Kitchen will be closed.
Contact: 815-747-3310.
New Year’s Eve at Timmerman’s
Where: Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Regular dinner menu will be available.
Details: Live music and dancing, with Ron Lubbers.
Online: www.timmermansupperclub.com
Celebrating Sinatra: His Life in Music
Where: The Grand Opera House,
135 W. Eighth St.
When: 8-10 p.m
Cost: $35.
Details: A night of song and story featuring the Frank Sinatra songbook with singer Bryan Anthony and Hunter Fuerste and His American Vintage Orchestra.
Online: www.thegrandoperahouse.com
New Year’s Eve 20/20 Vision Party
Where: Molly’s Mountaintop Coffee, 16991 Asbury Road (Sundown Mountain Resort, North Lodge).
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: $12 for adults, $5 for children, $45 for a table of four and $88 for a table of eight.
Details: Family friendly event with games, appetizers, child-appropriate music, selfie station, early 9 p.m. countdown for kids, DJ, dancing, taco bar, dessert table, sparkling cider and party favors. Adult beverages available. Fundraiser for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s Youth Group.
Contact: 563-588-9094.
New Year’s Eve Bash at Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Where: Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Cost: $35.
Details: Music, party favors, champagne toast at midnight and a breakfast buffet. A block of rooms have been reserved at the Holiday Inn Express, 2080 Holliday Drive, for guests who wish to spend the night. A free shuttle will run from the hotel to the party.
Contact: 563-588-1406. For hotel reservations, call 563-556-4600.
New Year’s Eve at DeSoto House
Where: DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
When: 9:30 p.m.-midnight.
Cost: $35.
Details: Live music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast, party favors
and a cash bar.
Online: www.desotohouse.com
MySpace EMO Prom NYE 2020
Where: The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cost: $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Details: Live music with Taking Back Emo, cash bar (admission includes two drink tickets), pizza and free Jell-O shots at midnight.
Online: www.smokestackdbq.com
New Year’s Eve Dueling Pianos
Where: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: $10-$30.
Details: Music from Chicago-based piano duo Alisa Carlson and Alan Bukowiecki. Champagne toast, balloon drop, party favors and a cash bar.
Online: www.moonbarrocks.com
Noon New Year’s Eve
Where: Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 Main St.
When: 11 a.m.-noon.
Cost: Free.
Details: Games, snacks and other activities for ages 7-11. Registration is recommended, but not required.
Online: www.plattevillepubliclibrary.org
Let’s Rip It Up: Celebrating the Birth of Rock ’n Roll and Beyond
Where: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Details: Everett Dean and the Lonely Hearts Band and The Jersey Girls will perform. Concessions, beer and wine will be available.
Online: www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com
New Year’s Eve Party with Sam Tallent
Where: The Comedy Bar, 333 E. 10th St.
When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Cost: $44-$55.
Details: Comedy show, pre-show appetizer buffet, party favors and a champagne toast.
Online: www.comedybar.com/dubuque
Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 19th Annual Carp Fest
Where: Various locations.
When: 5 p.m.-midnight. Other activities will take place the week prior to New Year’s Eve.
Cost: Free.
Details: Family-oriented party, featuring carnival games, K-9 and therapy dogs, food, music, prizes and the annual dropping of the carp at midnight.
Online: www.carpfest.org