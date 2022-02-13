Last year, local author Jerry Enzler published “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West,” the first new biography of the quintessential 19th century scout, guide and mountain man written in more than 60 years.
The book, which has sold more than 5,000 copies and is going into its third printing, took the Reader’s Choice Audience Award in the nonfiction category in True West Magazine’s annual Best of the West competition. True West, founded in 1953, is a magazine for those interested in the history of the American western frontier.
Enzler, a past recipient of the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen Award and an important figure in the development of the Dubuque County Historical Society and the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, has long had an interest in Bridger, who explored, hunted and trapped in the American West of the early to mid 19th century.
Stuart Rosebrook, who reviewed the book for True West, called it “one of the best in Western history in the past year and should be on the reading list of everyone who is curious about learning more about the men and women — and processes — that built the United States in its first 100 years.”
“Sales have been steady all along,” Enzler said. “It’s been getting really good reviews.”
Since the book’s release, Enzler has done a fair amount of traveling for speaking engagements, as well as conducting talks via Zoom. He estimated that he’s completed 17 visits with groups throughout the country talking about the life of Bridger and his importance to the history of the west.
“It seems to be a regional thing,” Enzler said. “In Montana, Bridger is a very popular name for baby boys. In Massachusetts, of the 65 people that were at my talk, only three really knew anything about him. In a lot of places, he’s not well-known.”
Enzler hopes that will change as his book is read and he continues to speak to interested groups, and that Americans will become as fascinated as the British were with the history of the West and the mountain men who opened up the Western frontier.
“In Jim Bridger’s time, there was a huge fascination in England with the Leatherstocking tales of James Fennimore Cooper,” he said. “There was a significant following there of the American West and people like Bridger.”
Enzler is glad that he has been able to flex his storytelling skills in writing the book, and that it has paid off.
“When I started working at museums back in 1977, I was excited about learning and sharing with others,” he said. “I was a storyteller, and I loved to work with exhibit designers and other people to create a story. So to have this award is wonderful.”
“Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West” is available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., or at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium gift shop, 350 E. Third St.