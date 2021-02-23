GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts will offer a virtual table readings with Betsy Hanson comedic play, “New Digs.”
It will feature local actors Cathie Elsbree, Art Roche, Matt Blaum, Stephanie Bussan and Jovian Pham in the story of a grown son planning to move his mom into a retirement community.
This reading will be available to view beginning on Thursday, Feb. 25, continuing through midnight on Saturday, March 6.
There is no cost, but donations will be accepted.
To reserve tickets, visit www.galenacenterforthearts.com and click on “New Digs.” Next, click on the orange button that says, “freewill donation to access video,” and follow the prompts. When activating tickets, viewers will have access to the production for 48 hours.
The series is sponsored by Illinois Bank & Trust.