Someone told me that the late Charles Bronson starred in a TV show called “Man with a Camera.” I never heard of it. When did it air and what was it about?

Before he became an action movie icon, Bronson (1921-2003) worked several times in TV; he starred as Mike Kovac in the ABC drama “Man with a Camera,” which aired from 1958 to 1960. According to “The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows,” Kovac was a former combat photographer “making his living as a freelance professional newsman. … The nature of his assignments often made Mike more private detective than photographer.”

