If memory shaming isn’t a thing, it ought to be. I searched the term and couldn’t find any direct hits, although there are vast resources about shameful memories — the things you want to forget.
I’m talking about things you want to remember, like when your friend’s birthday is, whether you sent said friend a card or if your house is going to burn down because you left your curling iron on while on vacation (whew — mine didn’t).
Pride makes me dither for a long time trying to find my parked car without using my key fob alarm, creating a dead giveaway: That boomer granny is one toke over the line into LaLa Land. (The upside: Exercise also is a way to achieve one’s bloody 10,000 steps per day.)
Lately, I’ve been asking myself whether I really did send my ballot request back because I’ve been getting enough urgent, sanctimonious appeals about my civic duty to make Hedwig go postal.
Yes, I am going to vote by mail; just send me the ballot and don’t murder trees reminding me.
As we boomers age, a term to shame the memory shamers would come in handy. Irony of ironies, my husband and I sometimes forget we made a pact not to say, “I told you that,” or other such nana-nana booboo phrases and questions.
I’ve learned not to be too hard on myself when I bring home from the library a book I already have read.
Instead, I flip through it, as if catching up with an old friend who is tolerant of your lapses and glad of your company.
If you’re old enough to remember the Rolodex, then your mental one might be so full that you often prevaricate when someone asks, “Didn’t I tell you about (fill in the blank) our trip to Denver or that my niece is expecting, or” — most embarrassing when your brain lollygags — “that X, Y or Z, well, died.”
For me, these queries sometimes don’t ring even the most distant bell because most of my hippocampus is roiling with flotsam and jetsam like a poem I memorized in seventh grade, “Ozymandias” (“Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!”). Plus the lyrics to “Love Potion Number Nine.”
Though my daughter is too kind to say so at the time of a memory glitch, she admits I have a tell: Kooky Marianne Williamson eyes and a singsong phrase: “Hmm, sounds familiar.” We laugh about it later.
When someone asks whether they told me X, Y or Z, I answer, “I don’t know, but hum a few bars, and I’ll fake it.” Improvising is good for the brain — and more fun than taking fish oil.