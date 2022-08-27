Dubuque residents Angel and Cinnamon Miranda, lifelong members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, recently attended a virtual church convention with the theme “Pursue Peace.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding its global convention for more than 100 years. The convention, normally held in Rockford, Ill., focuses on a specific theme every year.
“The last time we met in person, the theme was love,” said Cinnamon Miranda. “In 2020, it was rejoicing, and how to find joy every day.”
This is the third year that the annual convention has been held virtually. And this year, roughly 300 Dubuque-area families, including the Mirandas, watched the convention.
While the Mirandas miss the excitement and anticipation of attending the event with fellow church members, they said the virtual format does have its advantages.
“Normally, we’d be together for three days and it would be like a mini-vacation,” Angel Miranda said. “Now it’s split over several weekends. We can pause, rewind and watch portions again. That has been a big pro. It’s very encouraging to be in person. You don’t feel the same warmth as you do being there. At the same time, we’ve been able to view a wide range of speakers that we might not have seen otherwise.”
The Mirandas said the theme for this year’s event, “Pursue Peace,” has been particularly timely with the conflict in Ukraine.
“We’ve been able to watch Zoom presentations with church members from countries in that area,” Cinnamon said. “The war was not specifically mentioned, but the lack of peace in that region was definitely mentioned. We have benefited from their examples of how they have found peace in all that they’ve gone through.”
Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said the theme is meant to resonate globally to church members and others.
“The convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of the conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” he said. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers.”
Cinnamon said the switch to virtual services and conventions during the pandemic was easier than she thought it would be.
“We’ve been so impressed with how seamless the change was to virtual,” she said. “We still feel like we’re doing it together.”
The Mirandas also have found themselves taking advantage of the church’s online library collection and perusing more than they used to pre-pandemic.
“There is an entire series of talks and symposiums on the website,” Angel said. “Especially in the past few yeas, it has been extremely encouraging to view those and see how our brothers and sisters in other parts of the world are doing and how they have achieved peace in their lives.”
For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses or to access the church’s online resources, visit www.jw.org.
