Mirandas

Angel (left) and Cinnamon Miranda, of Dubuque, participate in this year’s Jehovah’s Witnesses virtual convention.

 Contributed

Dubuque residents Angel and Cinnamon Miranda, lifelong members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, recently attended a virtual church convention with the theme “Pursue Peace.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding its global convention for more than 100 years. The convention, normally held in Rockford, Ill., focuses on a specific theme every year.

Tags

