Images of bundled up families thronging with skates and cocoa to their favorite outdoor rink have largely melted into memory in the tri-state area, but for a few remnant rinks maintained by city parks staff.
Just in the City of Dubuque, until 2014, parks featured three such rinks — one at Flora Park, one at Comiskey Park and one at Allison-Henderson Park. But, decreasing use and budget cuts have necessitated paring the list to one, at Allison-Henderson.
“We had staff that would check every day,” said City of Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware. “There were many, many days, sometimes a week, where there would be not a single skate mark.”
And it’s not easy to maintain an outdoor rink in the tri-state’s current climate.
“You need, in order to make good ice, a number of days strung in a row, below a certain temperature,” Ware said. “Staff floods it. Then, they put layers on each day until it’s ready to go. If you have three days of cold and then it gets really warm, it melts all over the place.”
So, it depends on the type of winter that comes.
“We have seen years where we could get it done before Christmas,” she said. “We’ve also seen years where we could only get it up one time throughout the season. The winters used to sustain the ice a lot better. I talked to a previous director who said it was very easy for them. But the weather has changed.”
This year, the first week of January proved to be right for staff to begin filling and layering the Allison-Henderson Park rink. That is good news for the regulars who had been waiting.
“We have several groups of people, friends and neighbors, who are always calling to ask when it will be available,” Ware said. “But it’s available for anybody to use during that time.”
The City of Platteville currently is working on getting a new outdoor rink going, after replacing their longtime space at Legion Park with a pickleball court last year, according to Park Warden Donnie Wand.
“The old one was used fairly often, with different school groups and residents,” he said. “We are in the process of making a new one but haven’t gotten very far due to weather and personnel issues. The guys are just starting to get water on it last week. So it will be a while.”
Wand said the new rink will be located near the horseshoe pits, still at Legion Park.
People need their own gear for the outdoor rinks, since cities have neither the staff nor the supply of ice skates it would take to rent them at these small, outdoor rinks.
In Dubuque, though, people can spend Sunday nights at Mystique Ice Center for public skate periods.
There, manager Chad Ramekel said popularity in ice skating has increased in the past few years.
“The last three weeks, we have sold out of rental skates,” he said. “That’s new. We’re seeing numbers and attendance continually go up, which is a plus. A lot of people are wanting to get out, since the last year has been tough on people.”
Public skate periods are 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $6. Skate rental is $3.