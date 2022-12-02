GALENA, Ill. — The ninth annual Galena LitFest will take place in January, with authors, workshops and other events with a variety of attendance formats, including in-person, virtual and hybrid.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 — An Evening with Casey McQuiston (Virtual): Casey McQuiston, New York Times bestselling author, will discuss their writing process and the inspiration for their stories. The discussion will be moderated by Hollie Smurthwaite, winner of the Illinois Indie Author Project’s 2020 Soon to be Famous Illinois Author contest. The cost is free.
2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 — Creative Nonfiction: The Epistolary Essay — Galena Center of the Arts (Hybrid), 971 Gear St.: This writing workshop will center on the epistolary works of James Baldwin and Ta-Nehisi Coates. Stormy Stipe, Ph.D. will work with participants to teach what creative nonfiction is, the epistolary essay and how to broach difficult topics that challenge writers. Stipe’s fiction, poetry and book reviews have appeared in a number of literary journals. She teaches creative writing and literature at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Cost is free.
6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 — An Evening of Poetry with Angie Trudell Vasquez at The Grape Escape (Hybrid), 242 N. Main St.: A poetry reading and discussion with Angie Trudell Vasquez, City of Madison Poet Laureate. Vasquez will read from her latest book, “My People Redux,” selections from her collection “In Light, Always Light” and new poems. She also will lead a discussion about community, craft, and poetry as a visual art form. The cost is free.
6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 — Savoring Winter: A Feast! — Galena Cellars, 111 N. Main St.: In collaboration with award winning food writer Beth Dooley and using her recipes as a guide, Chef Fernando has curated a special four-course selection of small bites showcasing local producers and wine pairings. Dooley, a James Beard Award-winning food writer and Endowed Chair at the Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture, will discuss her most recent book “The Perennial Kitchen: Simple Recipes for a Healthy Future.” The cost is $55 per plate.
