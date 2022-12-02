GALENA, Ill. — The ninth annual Galena LitFest will take place in January, with authors, workshops and other events with a variety of attendance formats, including in-person, virtual and hybrid.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 — An Evening with Casey McQuiston (Virtual): Casey McQuiston, New York Times bestselling author, will discuss their writing process and the inspiration for their stories. The discussion will be moderated by Hollie Smurthwaite, winner of the Illinois Indie Author Project’s 2020 Soon to be Famous Illinois Author contest. The cost is free.

