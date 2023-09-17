Good porches make good neighbors. Or at least they do in my neighborhood.
Before I met — and eventually moved in with — my wife, I hadn’t thought much about home ownership. I had a bachelor pad filled with books, diet coke and cats. What need of a dining room had I?
Soon after moving in, I would learn the benefits of a house — both spatial and financial.
(It’s an attitude that makes sense looking at some precedents set earlier in my life. When DVDs were first introduced, I thought they were silly when VHS was already a thing. The same for Blu-rays superseding DVDs. I like to refer to it as “having an old soul,” but “being stubborn and mulish” might be more accurate.)
Today we shall focus on the spatial benefits. More specifically, the freedom created by having a nice porch.
It took a while before I developed a true appreciation for it. Sure, it was great for the occasional get-together or an afternoon carving away at a walking stick — a pastime I’ve unfortunately let slip as of late.
But it would take goings-on in the wider world for me to learn what a key resource a porch could be.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone got a little too used to the four walls around them, no matter how many actual flat surfaces there might have been. Yes, pandemic walks were a thing, but you couldn’t always be assured of decent weather, not to mention a route clear of people.
I was in the privileged position of having an open-air porch from which to re-acquaint myself with the world, bit by bit, as 2020 became 2021 became 2022. Waving at the neighbors from a distance has never been so important as when you haven’t left the house in three weeks. The connection — while tenuous — could be electric.
And, as restrictions began to lift and vaccination was introduced, the porch provided the perfect venue for socially distanced get-togethers. My wife and I at one end, and another couple at the other, like Vicky Vale and Bruce Wayne sitting down to dinner in 1989’s “Batman.”
Sure, we were yelling conversation at each other through masks, but was it that much different from a noisy bar or the concourse at a fair?
And, as time has worn on, it’s returned to its status as the perfect place to get some people together for some sunshine, drinks and camaraderie. Or just a book and a chance to put your feet up.
As I’m typing this the weather has done the old “Midwest 180,” jumping from a real-feel in the 90s down into the 60s, on average. And I’m faced with that yearly pang as beautiful afternoons on the porch are soon to give way to long nights and the multifaceted glow of streetlights on snow.
There’s a lot to appreciate there, as well. But for now, I’m left wistful for the sound of cicadas and a pool of condensation from an iced tea.
Here’s to another year on the porch, and the promise of the one to come.