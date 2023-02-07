Event: “Romeo and Juliet,” performed by The Acting Company, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $28 to $40 for the public; $23 to $35 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, groups of 10 or more; first ticket $5 for UD students, with additional tickets $23 to $35. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, H-PALS allows people to earn a point for every dollar spent. When patrons reach 200 points, they receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) for an eligible event of their choice.
Synopsis
William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” tells the story of the ancient grudge between two families and star-crossed lovers who follow their passion to a tragic end.
Tidbits
• Founded in 1972 by John Houseman and Margot Harley with members of the first graduating class of Julliard’s Drama Division, The Acting Company has performed for more than four million people in 48 states and 10 foreign countries.
• The Acting Company has given more than 400 actors in two generations an opportunity to master their craft by playing challenging repertory roles early in their careers. Alumni include Kevin Kline, Rainn Wilson, Patti LuPone, David Schramm and others.
