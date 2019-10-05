‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested on suspicion of kidnapping
LOS ANGELES — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested early Friday on suspicion of kidnapping in Los Angeles and had to be shocked with a stun gun while being taken into custody, police said.
Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the Hollywood Hills, police Officer Jeff Lee said.
The 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and officers used a stun gun to take him into custody, Lee said. He was released later in the day.
A child at the residence was unharmed.
The reality star has been seen in Los Angeles in recent days with his on-and-off girlfriend, Jennifer Harley. Police, however, did not identify who else was involved in the incident.
Harley has faced misdemeanor domestic battery cases three times in Las Vegas relating to scuffles with Ortiz-Magro, including one this year and cases in 2016 and 2018. All were dismissed.
Harley’s attorney Michael Cristalli said he was collecting information about Ortiz-Magro’s arrest in Los Angeles and had no immediate comment.
The couple has a young daughter.
Andy Dick pleads not guilty to groping driver
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Andy Dick has pleaded not guilty to groping a driver from a ride-hailing service.
Dick entered the plea Friday in Los Angeles. to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.
Prosecutors allege he groped a driver 18 months ago in West Hollywood.
His representative declined comment.
Dick, a 53-year-old native of Charleston, S.C., who starred in the 1990s sitcom “NewsRadio,” has been a popular and sometimes problematic guest on radio and TV shows, known for his erratic, over-the-top behavior.
He has been arrested and sued over several other groping accusations through the years, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar.
Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.