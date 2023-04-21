The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Good Grief”
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Good Grief”
Genre: Dramedy short.
Country: U.S.A.
Run time: 8 minutes 29 seconds.
Director: Ash Blodgett.
Writer: Ash Blodgett.
Producer: Tara Jayn.
Trailer: vimeo.com/813027556
When to see it: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, Five Flags Theater; 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, Five Flags Theater.
“Good Grief” will be shown in a block with other short films, including “Tooth” and “A Few Days Home in Johnson County.” Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: When Amber goes to spread her father’s ashes off a sea cliff, she accidentally dumps them on an unsuspecting man named Austin. She is mortified, but soon discovers that Austin may be the only person who truly understands her grief.
Behind the scenes: Director/writer Ash Blodgett was inspired by her own personal grief when her father unexpectedly died in 2021.
“I realized just how terribly wrong TV shows and movies had depicted (grief),” she said. “I felt inspired to change that by making a film that encapsulated my experiences.”
Blodgett also made a concerted effort to employ an all-female film crew — a rare feat in the industry.
“The writer, director, producer, director of photography, camera crew and editor are all women,” she said.
It was Blodgett’s father who encouraged her interest in making films, and who instilled in her the ability to infuse “Good Grief” with a sense of humor.
“Through him I learned the power of laughter,” she said. “And his passion for films sparked a love of filmmaking.”
Blodgett said she wants audiences to have more conversations about grief.
“The truth is there is no silver lining when it comes to grief,” she said. “But being willing to listen is tremendously helpful. After all, grief is just love with no place to go.”
