M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old” boasts a great premise, but falters in execution.
The Cappa family takes an exotic vacation at a tropical resort. When they arrive at the beach, they find themselves rapidly aging with no known cause. Secluded and with no way out, their family dynamic is put to the test.
The film stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Abbey Lee and Ken Leung. It’s written and directed by Shyamalan.
I’m always rooting for Shyamalan when he releases a new film. Despite a few movies that missed the mark, I find him to be one of the most unique horror directors working today. He’s been on a hot streak with his past few movies in particular, so I was looking forward to see what he had cooking up with “Old.”
Unfortunately, Shyamalan’s awkward dialogue and performances were subpar. Combined with an odd sense of schlocky humor, strange camerawork and some unintentionally funny moments, “Old” is something of a disappointment.
The film’s cast is certainly talented, and it manages to show through on occasion. It seems as though many of the actors are reading their lines for the first time. The delivery and tone of the dialogue is uneven and awkward. This is an issue in nearly every scene.
Another issue is how convenient the occupations of the characters are. Every character is coincidentally an expert in a particular field. These skills come into play at crucial points. Characters make assessments that seem overly calculated and specific, as if they know way too much at specific moments. It’s a sign of some lazy writing.
Shyamalan has a unique sense of humor in his movies. Sometimes he makes it work in the case of “The Visit” or “Split.” But here the attempts at humor feel so artificial and flat.
On the positive side, the premise is definitely engaging and exciting. The passage of an hour can see the characters age several years. This makes for some great tension-building for the characters and viewers during a few scenes.
The location of the movie is beautiful and lush. Shyamalan uses the limited setting and makes the most of it. Surrounded by rocks, caves and the ocean, the setting never gets boring.
The cinematography has some drawbacks though. Shyamalan attempts to disorient the viewer with some odd framing and editing. The intentions are admirable, but I found these techniques to be a distraction rather than an effective tension-building tool.
One of the biggest issues with “Old” is how tone-deaf it is. There are some scenes that are supposed to be big payoffs of tension and horror. However, some of these backfire and end up resulting in laughs. A particular scare-reveal in a cave in the third act had me stifling my laughter. Shyamalan finds himself operating in his “The Happening” wheelhouse of unintentional comedy.
The saving grace of the film is its ending. In typical Shyamalan fashion, “Old” boasts his signature twist-ending formula, which is clever and thought-provoking. Even though there are a couple of plot holes that never get explained, the ending is far superior to much of the rest of the movie. It’s a shame that the middle chunk isn’t as well-executed.
Shyamalan often buckles under the weight of his great premise, so “Old” ends up being an uneven and inconsistent thriller.
I give “Old” 2.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 48 minutes. It is now playing in theaters.