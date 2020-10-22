Dubuque artist and landscape photographer Henry Matthiessen wasn’t sure what he had gotten himself wrapped up in when he agreed to go on an a road trip through the American Southwest with fellow artist and cinematographer Dean Wellman.
“I’ve worked with artists before,” said Matthiessen, 67, the founder of All River Road Talent, an artists’ group, and the Driftless Region Scenic Art Loop. “I totally get it. I’m just a paintbrush in your jar of paintbrushes. But even when filming was done, I really had no idea what was going to come out of it.”
The result is the 50-minute documentary, “Riding the Light,” which will make its Dubuque debut on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Diamond Jo Casino. The film focuses on Matthiessen’s photography and how he curates the light to create a perfect composition.
Matthiessen works in many artistic mediums but said landscape photography is his favorite.
“I can take everything I’ve learned in art — art history and studying the masters — and I can apply it to the light I see in the field,” he said. “Photography starts with the light, in my opinion. It completes my whole delivery of emotion.”
Matthiessen, who was born and raised on Chicago’s west side, discovered the Driftless Area more than 30 years ago when his in-laws built a house in Galena, Ill. Eventually, he moved his family to the area and came to Dubuque a little more than a year ago.
“I love Dubuque,” Matthiessen said. “You can be out with fabulous country and scenery in two seconds. And the fourth largest river on earth is right in our backyard. It’s a great little city.”
Matthiessen met Wellman, an award-winning cinematographer, through their mutual artistic circles.
“As I started spending more time out here, I’d spin around through the area,” Matthiessen said. “I’d seen Dean around, and I’d seen his work. We’d bump into each other, and we’d chat over a beer from time to time.”
A few years ago, Wellman approached Matthiessen with the idea of taking a road trip to explore art, light and photography.
“Dean said he was impressed with my photography, and he asked me what I thought about going on the road and making a film about the approach to the arts and how it comes together,” he said. “That’s pretty much how it evolved.”
The road trip took Matthiessen and Wellman through the Four Corners region of the southwest, including Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, Capitol Reef and Bryce Canyon national parks in Utah, Monument Valley in Arizona and Chaco Canyon National Park in New Mexico.
“It was like being on the road with Ernest Hemingway,” said Matthiessen of the three-week journey with Wellman. “There was moodiness, there was alcohol involved. But there was not a lot of egotistical drama. He’s really a true artist.”
A successful Go Fund Me campaign helped launch the film, which Matthiessen hopes will make the film festival circuits next year.
“COVID is a card that has to be played right now as far as further showings,” he said. “But the film is done, and we can thank COVID for that. Dean locked himself in his basement and worked non-stop on it.”
The film’s original soundtrack features an array of local artists including musicians Andy Steil, Dave Christensen, Sophia Landis and Wellman. Local actress Chrissy Hogue Bartels provided narration.
After the Dubuque showing, “Riding the Light” will be available online to download the day after the Dubuque screening.