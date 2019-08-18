During my freshman year at Wahlert Catholic High School, I decided to join the school newspaper. My brother said it was a fun and easy class. So, I thought, “Why not?”
Fast forward four years.
As a recent high school graduate, I had no idea then that I would spend my senior year as the editor for my school newspaper, interning at the Telegraph Herald and planning to pursue a career in journalism after my studies at the University of Iowa.
To think that if I hadn’t taken my brother’s advice, I might be majoring in something like accounting, which would be a nightmare because math is not a strength.
When I first proposed the idea to Executive Editor Amy Gilligan last August, she told me that TH internships typically were directed toward college students. I decided to give her a run for her money. I really wanted the real-world experience, and I believed if I kept trying, maybe she’d let me do it.
My persistence paid off.
After job shadowing in the Features Department last summer, by September I landed the internship in conjunction with a program through Wahlert. And by November, I got to start writing features on stars like Jewel, Marlon Wayans, the Band Perry, the Harlem Globetrotters and Dustin Lynch, among others.
I did a mini photo shoot with Globetrotter Jet Rivers in early March, and it made me realize that I am, in fact, very short. I also can’t spin a basketball on my finger for the life of me.
Starting out, I used to get super nervous about interviewing people on the phone or in-person because I didn’t want them to not take me seriously because I wasn’t as experienced as other reporters.
Eventually, I realized that I needed to jump in, feet first, and just go for it, knowing that was how I would learn and improve.
As I did more interviews, I became more comfortable with the entire process, and it became my favorite part of writing a story.
A lot of my favorite articles are those that I got to pitch for the Sunday Current section and Her magazine because I got to be creative with the angle, and I got to pick my sources to interview.
Her magazine was something I loved from the beginning. I always was really excited to write about topics like health and fitness, women empowerment and traveling.
Recently, I wrote the cover story for the August issue, which felt like a huge step because as far as cover stories go for any magazine, usually the editors write them. Knowing that I was trusted was an accomplishment.
The experience has been so rew arding. The time has gone by so fast. And leaving for college is bittersweet.
I want to thank Amy Gilligan for giving me the opportunity, Megan Gloss for her superb guidance and patience and the rest of the features staff for making it so much fun and enjoyable.