If your birthday is today: Maintain control regardless of what's happening around you this year. A positive attitude will lead to a new connection, unexpected perks and a new lease on life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Find the best way to handle anyone trying to push you in a direction you don't care to go. Adjust whatever's necessary to get the changes you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Engage in activities that get your heart pumping. Connect with like-minded people. Pursue your dreams and be open to new beginnings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Rethink what you are trying to achieve and how best to present what you offer to the world. Mix discipline and dedication to a cause that excites you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do your own thing and ignore those trying to interfere. Trust your instincts, follow your heart and protect your interests.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Cut deals, sign contracts and invest in your home and lifestyle. Set the rules, live life your way and have no regrets.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a look at an old idea and update it to accommodate your situation. An energetic approach to getting things done will help you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Call on people you can count on and share your ideas. The input you receive will spark your imagination. Set a budget.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your speed and agility will give you the edge in any competitive situation. Don't waste your time or energy on anger caused by someone trying to make you look bad.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your energy into something that helps you get ahead. Call on trusted peers. Demonstrate what you have to offer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Bypass unfair or overly dramatic situations. You'll do best if you work alone and focus on getting things done on time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Think before you respond. Be willing to compromise when dealing with complicated situations. An act of kindness will increase your support.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pick up the pace and complete unfinished business. Make plans and prep for something that excites you. Let someone special know how much you care. Take a look at your budget.
Sept. 13
