River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., will host a tea with local authors from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Attendees can enjoy a cup of tea, light refreshments and conversation with 14 area writers whose books will be available for purchase. The authors also will sign copies of their books for shoppers.
Authors participating include Lindsey Chapman, Allen Ede, Mike Gibson, Heather Gudenkauf, Kurt Hansen, Maurine Harris, P.J. HarteNaus, Kevin Koch, Carole Loetscher, Tom McKay, Connie Meester, Stormy Mochal and Valerie Woerdoff.
For more information call River Lights Bookstore at 563-556-4391, visit www.riverlights.indielite.org or email Sue Davis at sue@riverlights.com.