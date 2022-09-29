A Gallup Poll once found that 58% of adults ages 35 to 54 and 59% of those ages 55 and older say they’re morning people. Only 24% and 20%, respectively, of folks in those age groups claim they’re best in the evening or late at night.

Seems pretty clear: Mornings are the majority’s best option for feeling good. But, when it comes to taking blood pressure medicines, it turns out it (mostly) doesn’t matter if you take them early or late in the day.

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.