If your birthday is today: Put your energy where it will do good. A good work ethic will position yourself for success. Face any challenge with a positive approach. Lean toward a simple, moderate lifestyle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Trust in your ability to see the big picture, and utilize your strengths to get ahead. Don't share secrets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll gain insight into what you can do to help others if you make a positive contribution to a cause.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Focus on learning, listening and connecting with like-minded people. Keep busy and mind your own affairs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Lett others know how you feel and what you plan to do next. A change will help you visualize the best way to proceed. Don't let your ego get in the way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Sign up for a course. The information you pick up will help you choose a better future. Investments or home improvements are featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Refuse to let anyone burden you with responsibilities that don't belong to you. A change in a meaningful relationship is apparent.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make a difference, focus on positive change and don't get involved with people who play games or use manipulative tactics. Live life your way and seek out like-minded people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work quietly on your own. Walk away from extreme temptations. A change at home will bring you closer to the people you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't feel threatened by what others do or say. Keep your mind on what's important to you. Finish what you start.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Implement change that makes you feel your best. Discuss your ideas with someone who can help you turn your thoughts into something concrete.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Go over every detail before putting together a strategy that prompts you to work alongside positive people who are trying to make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Spend time working toward your goal. Beware tempting offers from someone coaxing you to make an unnecessary change.
