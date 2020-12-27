A community of Dubuque-area residents is preserving an ancient art form in the tri-state region, drawn to the challenge of painting intricate designs atop porcelain.
“It relaxes me,” said artist Diane Leik, 73, who has been painting for about 20 years. “Whenever I have a paintbrush in my hand, I am very happy.”
Many artists learned to paint porcelain at Burkart-King Porcelain Art Studio in Dubuque and continue to take weekly classes there. They also train at workshops held throughout the country.
Shirley Wiederholt, of Cassville, Wis., began painting in the 1990s after she stumbled across the school, run at the time by the late Helen Burkart, who was known as the “Rose Lady of Dubuque” in recognition of her floral painting. Her daughter, Patty King, continues to offer classes.
“I wouldn’t mind trying that,” Wiederholt said.
She signed up.
Painting porcelain requires planning, as the colors are built in layers. Between applications, the piece is fired.
“You have to understand it isn’t like painting with acrylic or oil paint where you just put one color on top of the other,” said Wiederholt, 69.
From her home studio, she enjoys painting animals, lighthouses, harbors and barns atop vases, plates and wall plaques.
Working with a new color often requires testing, so Wiederholt purchases cheap wall tiles and fires them in her kiln after applying the paints. Experimentation is part of the fun, she said.
Leik of Asbury, Iowa, enjoys painting portraits, birds and holiday themes. Before she applies paint, she mentally prepares the order of the coloring.
“You’re going to put the sky in, then some trees, then snow, then the house — then, put it in the kiln to dry that,” she said. “Then, layer snow in and then a little tree. … It’s a long process — let’s put it that way.”
Some colors like orange, red and purple change hues if they are fired at high temperatures. And others, when mixed, such as red and green, react and turn into a dreaded brown.
“You never know when you open that (kiln) lid if it’s either going to be Christmas or it’s going to be Halloween,” Wiederholt said. “We all have pieces like that. They either go in a storage box or they go straight to the garbage can.”
Of course, the only way to grow is through error.
Depending on the complexity of the design, Wiederholt can spend 10 to 30 hours painting one piece.
Leik and Wiederholt typically do not sell their artwork but give them away as gifts.
“My whole house is full of stuff everywhere,” Leik said, with a laugh. “My husband tells me to stop putting stuff at home.”