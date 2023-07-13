If your birthday is today: Helping others will change your life this year. You can make a difference. Let your actions come from the heart, and your sincerity will shine through and attract compatible people.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your discoveries fuel your imagination and encourage you to learn all you can to make your journey successful. Be cautious.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Make subtle changes to address sensitive situations. Put your heart into everything you do. Choose peace and love.
Recommended for you
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be understanding and compassionate. You'll gain respect and loyalty if you solve problems instead of adding fuel to the fire.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Call on those you trust. The discussions you have will change the way your day unfolds. A positive attitude will encourage peace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Listening and observing will give you the tools to help the people you care about make better decisions. Explore a creative outlet.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Search for the truth before you make recommendations. How you handle emotional situations will determine how others treat you. Contemplate the best way to help others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let a change at home lead to worry and stress. Live within your means and be grateful for what you have. Learn skills that can help you better manage your finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Manufacture the perfect setup at home to ensure you make the most of your day. Don’t let others dictate what happens next. Personal gain is within reach. Put your needs first.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't be eager to share your intentions. A friend or relative will interfere with your plans if given the chance. Keep emotions hidden.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Mix business with pleasure, and something good will transpire. Make changes or ask for something you want. Your effort won't go unnoticed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take care of your responsibilities, regardless of what's going on around you. Refuse to let anyone play games with your heart. Don’t let someone else take control.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't reveal secrets or spread gossip. Someone will feed you false information. Take an interest in everything and everyone.