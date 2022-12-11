In December 1882, Edward Hibberd Johnson, an assistant of Thomas Edison, lit up a tree outside his townhouse in New York City with a string of red, white and blue light bulbs operated by a generator, then called a reporter to come and view the display.

It became an annual tradition for Johnson, even though at the time electric lights were unattainable for the average citizen — a string of 16 lights in 1900 cost $12 ($350 today).

