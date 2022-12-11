In December 1882, Edward Hibberd Johnson, an assistant of Thomas Edison, lit up a tree outside his townhouse in New York City with a string of red, white and blue light bulbs operated by a generator, then called a reporter to come and view the display.
It became an annual tradition for Johnson, even though at the time electric lights were unattainable for the average citizen — a string of 16 lights in 1900 cost $12 ($350 today).
Many followed the Old World German tradition of putting candles in their windows and in their trees to light the path on Christmas Eve for the Christ Child. It was an East Coast tradition that hadn’t reached the Midwest.
But in 1905, Martha Baker and Elsie Payne Adams changed all of that. Community leaders, particularly in the YWCA and the Visiting Nurse Association (Baker was a co-founder of the VNA, and she and Adams were charter members of both organizations), the women started a campaign to ignite the Old World custom in Dubuque.
On Dec. 20, 1905, the Telegraph Herald publicized the idea: “They are asking all householders in the city to make the outside, as well as the inside, of their homes attractive on Christmas Eve. The desire is to adapt the custom to Dubuque. Dubuquers are asked to keep their shades up, to light their homes as much as possible, and to make their windows attractive with Christmas greens on the night before Christmas. A general observance of this request will make a city of illumination.”
The success of the inaugural lighting of homes had Baker and Adams leading the campaign again the following year. On Dec. 19, 1906, the TH put out the call: “Observance of this custom is general in eastern cities, and last year was introduced in Dubuque, Mrs. Herbert Adams and Miss Martha Baker being leaders in the plan. Residents in all parts of Dubuque are asked to lend their assistance.”
It’s not known exactly how long the Christmas Eve candlelight tradition prevailed in Dubuque, but soon, electricity would become the way to decorate for the holidays.
The tradition of lighting our homes for Christmas is something we’ve been doing for less than 100 years. But once Christmas lights became affordable, the tradition of lighting a home for the holidays caught on quickly in Dubuque.
The Downtown Retail Merchants Association regularly lit up Main Street and their shops with lights, and residences soon followed.
In January 1931, the TH reported that the Christmas decorations of 1930 was “one of the nicest things about the past Christmas season. This was done in Dubuque this year on quite a general scale, despite the fact that no special prize campaign was conducted to encourage such lighting. This is a custom which has been growing rapidly over the past few years.”
By 1941, the idea of lighting homes with electric lights was so new that Interstate Power Co. of Dubuque began placing large ads in the TH with suggestions for decorating homes, and urging customers to buy their lights early: “Many stores have sold out of quality Christmas tree bulbs days before Christmas. Don’t be caught unprepared. Stock up with plenty of the bright, new colored lamps.”
Interstate Power’s suggestions included placing your Christmas tree in a window for passers-by to enjoy, putting a lighted wreath and electric candles in every window and lighting up the outside of homes with colored lamp on trees and shrubs.
Apparently, Martha Parker and Elsie Payne Adams had started a trend back in 1905 when they encouraged residents to light up their homes, even if it wasn’t quite yet to a the point of using electricity. But that would come just a few decades later.
The TH editorialized how quickly people had become accustomed to inventions that had changed their lives, and how Christmas lights might remind them of these marvels: “Our grandfathers would have imagined that a people surrounded by such marvels as automobiles, electricity, the radio, airplanes and skyscrapers would naturally have colorful and fascinatingly picturesque existences. But we, who have all of these things, frequently live prosaically and without too many gleams of brightness. These Christmas lights in the front yard, which would not have been possible in any other age, are a step in the right direction.”
Sources: Telegraph Herald archives; www.christmaslightsource.com; www.encyclopediadubuque.com; Smithsonian Magazine, Dec. 2-16: “Untangling the History of Christmas Lights,” by Jamie Malanowski.
