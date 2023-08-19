Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Area congregations are sponsoring a community Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Packard Pavilion at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
The service is sponsored by St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church and First Congregational UCC.
Youth will share parables studied during this summer’s Creators Camp. Back to school blessings will be offered, along with music and sharing of the Word.
Bring lawn chairs. A potluck lunch will follow the service.
For more information, call St. Luke’s at 563-582-4543 or visit stlukesdbq.org.
