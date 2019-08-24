Have you thought about the times when you have made big transitions in your life?
I can name a time when I moved from one state to another as I changed from classroom teaching to parish ministry.
A first huge transition occurs when we are born. We were probably very comfortable in the womb, and the reports were that we cried drawing our first breath.
A Hasidic tale adds a sacred meaning to our birth. It is said that when we were yet to be born, the angel is with us talking to us of the ways of God.
Lest we forget the ways of God, the angel taps our upper lip and leaves an indentation to help us remember. When we touch our upper lip, we recall that God is ever with us.
Changes have occurred and are occurring in our lives — whether parenting, marriage, a career, a job, change of residence, grand parenting, illness, schooling, illness, meeting new people, a new venture, losses of loved ones ... need I say, aging.
When we experience those life-long changes, how do we deal with them? How did we deal with them?
When my sister and her husband decided to move into a senior housing apartment from a four-bedroom, three-bath home, little did she know how hard downsizing would become. It was difficult to let go of paintings, furniture and other memorable items.
I tearfully experienced the deaths of my parents, sister, brother and dogs (those understand who have pets). Healing moments occurred over time, and support people were there, who listened to the oft-repeated memories.
A recent transition, as I’ve written about in prior columns, was a leg injury after I fell. I not only experienced a three-month recovery but also a permanent rod implanted within my tibia.
Now I can say “Rod-knee” is my companion” as the rod was inserted through my knee to my ankle.
The passage of change takes time and patience. It entails a transformative perspective to look at alternative directions. This can take some adaptation, some adjustment and some shifting.
We can view the situation differently. We are challenged to listen within to what is happening and own the transition as a move to a new experience.
Someone once wrote that transitions can bring opportunities. As Michael Proust writes, “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”
I’m writing this to myself as I undergo another transition in my life — letting go and moving on. I’ll tap my upper lip to be aware that God is my companion as I go through another change.