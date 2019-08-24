News in your town

New studies for fall planned at GracePoint Church

Celebrity news in brief

Ask Amy: Mom's grave is going to need a larger stone

Final organist event of season set for Aug. 28

Blum: The many transitions in life come and go

That's weird: German city offers $1.1 million to whoever proves it doesn't exist

'Kind of Blue' drummer keeping time as album turns 60

That's weird: 8-year-old goes on highway joyride with mom's car

A brush with a notorious cat, my rabies education and the big bill that followed

Ask Amy: High-functioning daughter has trouble stepping back

Drs. Oz and Roizen: The smartphone diet

Concert preview: Country singer Mize to perform at Mississippi Moon Bar

Harriet Tubman’s life was like an action movie. It wasn’t always portrayed that way.

Keillor to reunite for Christmas shows

People news: Nicholas Sparks; Alabama

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Minimize in-flight flatulence

Vince Gill weighs hard truths with emotional depth on 'Okie'

Ask Amy: Lost love resurfaces as soul mate

Concert preview: Rising country star doubleheader coming to UW-P

YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 21

Ask Amy: Abuse survivor went through it, now over it

Food: Make best grilled cheese with Korean corn cheese

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Put your taste buds through training camp

How to marinate just about anything

Cool summer dessert is deceptively simple

Tommy Orange among winners of American Book Award

‘School Days’ come to Memory Café Aug. 29

Joan Jett, Underwood to perform 'Sunday Night Football' open

YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 20

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Waist not, want not

Putting a contemporary touch on a Victorian rehab

Almanac

Jacobson: Journalists, please think before you 'go the distance' with 'Field of Dreams' references

Bell Tower Theater announces 2020 season

Ask Amy: Family trip turns into cat roundup

'Steel Magnolias' coming to the TLP stage

YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 19

Ask Amy: Wronged wife doesn't want to beg ex for contact