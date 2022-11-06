As with everything in our world, quality produces a value.
When researching my columns each week, I look for things that have either held their value or, better yet, increased in value with time.
I recently was watching a program on PBS that I consider continuing education for myself and my team. That program is “Antiques Road Show.” This program started as a BBC documentary that aired in 1977. The U.S. version was taped in 1996, with the first episodes airing in 1997.
The program continues, with new seasons being recorded every year. With so many years of past evaluations, they have taken some items from past years and had the item revisited today, and they compare the value when first evaluated to what it is worth today.
Many of the new values have gone down since demand for antique and collectibles drops with the younger generations.
The one area I did see where value increased is when the item being evaluated is of extreme quality for its age. Quality helps to keep and maintain the value of items.
Swarovski is an Austrian producer of glass, the maker of this pair of toasting champagne flutes.
The quality of Swarovski’s work helped to give these two glasses a value of $250 on eBay.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
