Today is Thursday, April 20, the 110th day of 2023. There are 255 days left in the year.
On this date:
• In 1812, the fourth vice president of the United States, George Clinton, died in Washington at age 72, becoming the first vice president to die while in office.
• In 1861, Col. Robert E. Lee resigned his commission in the United States Army. (Lee went on to command the Army of Northern Virginia, and eventually became general-in-chief of the Confederate forces.)
• In 1916, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park); the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 7-6.
• In 1971, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the use of busing to achieve racial desegregation in schools.
• In 1972, Apollo 16’s lunar module, carrying astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr., landed on the moon.
• In 1999, the Columbine High School massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.
Former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., is 87. Actor George Takei is 86. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 82. Actor Judith O’Dea is 78. Rock musician Craig Frost (Grand Funk Railroad, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band) is 75. Olympic silver medal figure skater Rosalynn Sumners is 59. Actor Carmen Electra is 51. Musician Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band) is 45. Actor Clayne Crawford is 45. Actor Tim Jo is 39.
