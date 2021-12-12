Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press
4. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
6. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper
10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
11. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
12. Leviathan Falls, James S.A. Corey, Orbit
13. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday
14. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking
15. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
4. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
5. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
9. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
10. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
11. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul McCartney, Liveright
12. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
13. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
14. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
15. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
5. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
6. The Searcher, Tana French, Penguin
7. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
8. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
11. The Anomaly, Hervé Le Tellier, Other Press
12. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
13. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
14. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
15. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
6. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
9. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
10. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
11. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
12. The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2022, Sarah Janssen, World Almanac
13. An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Beacon Press
14. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World
15. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
4. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
6. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. God Emperor of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
2. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
6. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
7. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
8. Christmas Is Coming: Traditions from Around the World, Monika Utnik-Strugala, Ewa Poklewska-Koziello (Illus.), NorthSouth Books
9. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
10. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
11. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
12. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
13. Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life, Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, DK Children
14. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic
15. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
Young Adult
1. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
3. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
7. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
8. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
11. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
12. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
13. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Our Violent Ends, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
2. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
3. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
4. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
7. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
9. Christmas Mouse: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle Books
10. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Construction Site: Merry and Bright, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
12. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
13. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
15. The Legend of the Christmas Witch, Dan Murphy, Aubrey Plaza, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic